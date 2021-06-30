PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Binance customers face extensive sterling withdrawal outage https://on.ft.com/360ZzxV Private-equity firm Bridgepoint plans London listing https://on.ft.com/360B2sH

Advertisement

Elon Musk says SpaceX prepared to spend $30bn on Starlink https://on.ft.com/2UIfS02 Overview

Binance customers endured a lengthy period in which they were unable to withdraw sterling, marking a significant outage for the crypto exchange. Private-equity firm Bridgepoint plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, in a move that could value the company at about 2 billion pounds ($2.77 billion).

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said his private rocket company SpaceX is prepared to spend up to $30 billion to establish Starlink, its satellite internet network that now has 70,000 users across 12 countries. ($1 = 0.7220 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)