PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 30

Private-equity firm Bridgepoint plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, in a move that could value the company at about 2 billion pounds ($2.77 billion). Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said his private rocket company SpaceX is prepared to spend up to $30 billion to establish Starlink, its satellite internet network that now has 70,000 users across 12 countries.

Updated: 30-06-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 06:00 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 30

Headlines

Binance customers face extensive sterling withdrawal outage https://on.ft.com/360ZzxV Private-equity firm Bridgepoint plans London listing https://on.ft.com/360B2sH

Elon Musk says SpaceX prepared to spend $30bn on Starlink https://on.ft.com/2UIfS02 Overview

Binance customers endured a lengthy period in which they were unable to withdraw sterling, marking a significant outage for the crypto exchange. Private-equity firm Bridgepoint plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, in a move that could value the company at about 2 billion pounds ($2.77 billion).

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said his private rocket company SpaceX is prepared to spend up to $30 billion to establish Starlink, its satellite internet network that now has 70,000 users across 12 countries. ($1 = 0.7220 pounds)

