Nexteer Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the second consecutive year that Nexteer has received GM's Supplier of the Year award. Nexteer was also previously recognized with GM's Innovation Award in 2017 for High Availability Electric Power Steering System (EPS).

''As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,'' said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

''Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,'' Amin said. ''We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year, and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.'' The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

''Nexteer is honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a GM Supplier of the Year, and we look forward to continuing our support of GM's future vision with our innovative and safety-critical motion control solutions,'' said Tao Liu, President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Nexteer Automotive. ''Our Nexteer team around the world takes great pride in providing our customers, like GM, with superior customer service, collaboration and quality for our industry-leading advanced steering and driveline technologies.'' ABOUT NEXTEER Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com ABOUT GM General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

