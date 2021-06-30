Left Menu

ADB launches guide to investing in digital health systems in Pacific

The Digital Health Implementation Guide for the Pacific sets out a clear pathway for countries seeking to implement and invest in digital health.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:14 IST
ADB launches guide to investing in digital health systems in Pacific
“The Digital Health Implementation Guide is a concise playbook for governments and health teams adopting digital technology within healthcare settings,” said ADB Health Specialist Inez Mikkelsen-Lopez. Image Credit: Twitter(@Berci)
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today launched its first guide to investing in digital health information systems for those working in the Pacific health sector.

The Digital Health Implementation Guide for the Pacific sets out a clear pathway for countries seeking to implement and invest in digital health. The primary audiences for the user-friendly guide are Pacific health managers and those working in information and communication technology in the health sector.

"The Digital Health Implementation Guide is a concise playbook for governments and health teams adopting digital technology within healthcare settings," said ADB Health Specialist Inez Mikkelsen-Lopez. "It has been developed with extensive contributions from practitioners, government staff, and development partners in the Pacific health sector."

The publication aims to guide decision-makers in thinking about the digital health investment process and supporting health specialists in investment decisions and their implementation. The guide presents ADB analysis and recommendations and is supported by best practice case studies from Pacific countries that have already invested in digital health.

Digital technology is a key element of making universal health coverage in the Pacific a reality and can help the health sector strengthen leadership and governance, develop capacity, improve efficiency, and collaborate at a regional level. Presently, Pacific countries face a number of challenges in implementing digital health, particularly the process of digitizing health information records and in using data for decision making at all levels of the health system. However, as the Pacific region becomes more connected with submarine fibre optic cables, the potential for the public good from investments in digital health is increasing.

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021