SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand - Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

BENGALURU, MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SALESmanago (www.salesmanago.com), a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC (www.encircl.com), a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd (www.kenscio.com), headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand 'Kenscio' and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago' s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.

E-commerce is driving enterprises across the globe to deploy a highly reliable and scalable CDP Software to capture client's data from both online and offline systems and present a 360° view of the customer information for effective marketing communication and engagement. If these systems are incorporated with execution capabilities for various types of communication and engagement, then it becomes much more effective than a standalone customer data platform. Leveraging AI and ML technologies, SALESmanago addresses these two needs with its products and services.

SALESmanago serves more than 2000 customers in multiple industry verticals like Retail, E-commerce, Banks & Finance, Consumer Goods to name a few across Europe, the USA and Asia.

The partnership with Kenscio & Encircl will enable SALESmanago to offer its CDXP platform to Global and Indian enterprises by leveraging Kenscio's presence, reach, digital marketing expertise and experience in serving customers in India and rest of the world. Similarly, Kenscio will not only market the platform jointly but also offer professional services around the SALESmanago platform. Commenting on the partnership, Manjunatha K G, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Aghreni Technologies (Brand Kenscio & Encircl) said, ''The partnership with SALESmanago will help Kenscio & Encircl to enhance its products & services portfolio and enables us to offer an integrated product for Customer Data & Experience and omni-channel capabilities eliminating the integration, implementation and servicing pains faced by the customers. Indian enterprises across multiple verticals will benefit with an additional option to choose from with SALESmanago. Kenscio believes that it will be exciting times ahead with the new offerings from its portfolio.'' Commenting on the new initiative to partner with Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Kenscio), Grzegorz Blazewicz, Founder & CEO of SALESmanago said, ''The partnership with Kenscio will allow us to further enhance our presence in Asia Pacific & Middle East markets which is one of the fastest-growing markets and embracing new technologies for business. SALESmanago' s CDXP platform can be a differentiator for those enterprises adopting it as their integrated Customer Data and Experience platform. We are excited with the thoughts of working with Indian & Asian enterprises and learn from them too to enrich our product platform further.'' To learn more about the Kenscio and SALESmanago marketing partnership, please visit: https://www.kenscio.com/products/data-experience-platform & https://www.encircl.com/campaign/data-and-experience-platform/ & https://blog.salesmanago.com/ & https://www.salesmanago.com/info/partners.htm About SALESmanago SALESmanago (www.salesmanago) creates and provides a comprehensive Customer Data & Marketing Automation Platform. Headquartered in Kraków, Poland, the company employs 300 highly experienced consultants, data scientists and engineers. SALESmanago works internationally via an extensive network of over 1000 reselling partners.

SALESmanago solutions cover all key challenges of modern eCommerce business like increase of revenue and conversion of outbound and inbound activities, boosting overall marketing effectiveness, driving consistent omni-channel communication, purchase process optimization, and managing complete customer lifecycle. SALESmanago helps in improving all kinds of marketing metrics and KPI's. As a no-code solution, it is available for every company and easy to integrate. Every user is fully supported with educational materials and help from the Customer Success advisors. Among a variety of SALESmanago features, everyone can find solutions perfectly tailored to their needs.

About Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Kenscio) Kenscio (www.kenscio.com) is a leading technology-driven digital marketing agency with its corporate office in Bengaluru and sales offices in Mumbai and Gurugram. Encircl LLC (www.encircl.com), a fully owned subsidiary of Aghreni has a presence in the UK and the USA to address the needs of those markets. Driven by customer success, Kenscio is an ISO/IEC 27001/2013 certified and European GDPR process compliant digital marketing technology & services company. Established in 2009 as an Email Service Provider, Kenscio has since evolved through multiple success stories and is now a full-fledged 360-degree digital marketing services & products company.

Widely known for its expertise in the digital marketing niche, over the past 12 years Kenscio has developed several business applications and processes that enable it to support marketing professionals in executing high-yield marketing campaigns. Being a pioneer of email marketing in India, their understanding of trends and importance of branding is also noteworthy.From design thinking,UX excellence,strategy planning and content brilliance to campaign performance,deliverability success, automation and integration – Kenscio is truly driven by insights.

