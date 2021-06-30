Left Menu

UK households bolstered their savings in early 2021 lockdown

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:42 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
British households raised their savings levels sharply in the first three months of 2021 as they were unable to spend in bars, restaurants and many shops under a latest series of anti-coronavirus measures, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's savings ratio, which measures the income households saved as a proportion of their total available disposable income, rose to 19.9% from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

