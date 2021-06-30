Left Menu

DDMA shuts Laxmi Nagar market following violation of Covid protocols

In an order issued on Tuesday, Sonika Singh, chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority east district, said the market association and shopkeepers in main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar were unable to ensure Covid protocols compliance on last Sunday June 27 due to large footfall.The guidelinesdirections of Covid protocol are being contravened in the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar which may cause super spreading of the corona virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:55 IST
DDMA shuts Laxmi Nagar market following violation of Covid protocols
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Laxmi Nagar main market and some nearby marketplaces have been closed by the east Delhi district administration till July 5 following violation of Covid protocols there, officials said on Wednesday. In an order issued on Tuesday, Sonika Singh, chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (east district), said the market association and shopkeepers in main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar were "unable to ensure Covid protocols (compliance) on last Sunday (June 27) due to large footfall".

"The guidelines/directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar which may cause super spreading of the corona virus. The Market Welfare Association of Main Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar has failed to ensure the strict compliance of guidelines of COVID-19," the order said.

To curtail the spreading of the virus in the larger interest of the public, it was necessary to take an "immediate and stringent action", it added.

The areas that will remain closed till July 5 include the Laxmi Nagar main market from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kisan Kunj, and its surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar.

The restrictions are applicable on all shops except those dealing in essential goods and services. Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the capital saw a phased unlock. Markets were, however, allowed to reopen only from June 7 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021