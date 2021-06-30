Left Menu

Signalling issue briefly disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:29 IST
Signalling issue briefly disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line
  • Country:
  • India

There was a brief delay in metro services on the DMRC's Blue Line due to a signalling issue on Wednesday morning, an official said here.

It was not a major disruption, he added.

''There was a signalling issue near Dwarka metro station which led to a slowdown in services for 10-15 minutes. It was rectified, and the situation returned to normal,'' the official said.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021