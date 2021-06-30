Signalling issue briefly disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

There was a brief delay in metro services on the DMRC's Blue Line due to a signalling issue on Wednesday morning, an official said here.

It was not a major disruption, he added.

''There was a signalling issue near Dwarka metro station which led to a slowdown in services for 10-15 minutes. It was rectified, and the situation returned to normal,'' the official said.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

