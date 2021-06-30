Left Menu

European shares fall on inflation, pandemic woes

European shares fell on Wednesday as worries about rising inflation and the Delta variant of the coronavirus hit economically sensitive sectors, even as technology stocks tracked an overnight surge in U.S. tech stocks to record highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% by 0718 GMT, with banks, energy and mining shares falling between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:58 IST
European shares fall on inflation, pandemic woes
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European shares fell on Wednesday as worries about rising inflation and the Delta variant of the coronavirus hit economically sensitive sectors, even as technology stocks tracked an overnight surge in U.S. tech stocks to record highs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% by 0718 GMT, with banks, energy and mining shares falling between 0.3% and 0.8%. The European benchmark is on course to post its biggest percentage gain in the first six months of a year since 1998, but the double whammy of high inflation as well as the global spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has recently slowed gains.

If the STOXX 600 ends Wednesday's session down 0.4% or more, it will mark its best first-half of a year since only 2019. After a sharp rise in June economic sentiment lifted European stock indexes in the previous session, focus will be on German unemployment figures and euro zone inflation data due later in the day.

In company news, Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision surged 14% as Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica said it had decided to go ahead with a planned takeover of the company. EssilorLuxottica's shares were up 1.3%. Technology stocks rose 0.4% following a record high close for the U.S. Nasdaq in the previous session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021