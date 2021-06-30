Left Menu

FTSE 100 slips as COVID-19 cases jump

A fifth month of consecutive gains would be the index's best winning streak since 2016. Retailers slipped 0.3% as growing costs linked to COVID-19 and Brexit might add to the rise in broader inflation soon, an industry group said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:59 IST
FTSE 100 slips as COVID-19 cases jump
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday over concerns that a recent jump in coronavirus infections in the UK could hinder the pace of economic growth, taking the shine off what is likely to be a fifth straight month of gains for the blue-chip index. The FTSE 100 fell 0.1% with heavyweight financials leading declines. A fifth month of consecutive gains would be the index's best winning streak since 2016.

Retailers slipped 0.3% as growing costs linked to COVID-19 and Brexit might add to the rise in broader inflation soon, an industry group said. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

Among stocks, Dixons Carphone dropped 0.4% even after the electricals retailer reported a 34% rise in annual profit. Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior Plc jumped 10.8% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after it said its 2021 revenue and profit would be significantly above its previous outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021