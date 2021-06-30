Left Menu

Sunteck Realty posts Rs 10 cr profit in Mar qtr; income jumps over 2-folds to Rs 195 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:20 IST
Sunteck Realty posts Rs 10 cr profit in Mar qtr; income jumps over 2-folds to Rs 195 cr
Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on higher revenue.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 12.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 194.67 crore in the fourth quarter of FY'21 from Rs 91.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full 2020-21 financial year, Sunteck's net profit declined to Rs 41.94 crore from Rs 74.86 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 630.84 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 580.20 crore in 2019-20.

The company focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects. Nine projects have been completed and delivered.

