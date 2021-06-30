NBCC Q4 profit flat at Rs 83 cr

State-owned construction firm NBCC has posted a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 83.30 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,706.80 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,651.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC closed a net profit of Rs 236.24 crore in the last fiscal year as against Rs 99.86 crore in 2019-20.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 7,012.35 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 8,292.99 crore in the previous year.

