Sakthi Sugars settles loan with IOB for Rs 29 cr against outstanding amount of Rs 50 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:50 IST
Tamil Nadu-based Sakthi Sugars Ltd has made an one-time-settlement of its loan from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for nearly Rs 29 crore as against the outstanding amount of Rs 50 crore.

After this settlement, the bank will withdraw its application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The company has made ''one-time settlement (OTS) on 29th June 2021 of the loan availed from Indian Overseas Bank at Rs 28.90 crore as against the amount outstanding of Rs 50.16 crore (principal and interest) as at 31st March 2021'', Sakthi Sugars said in a regulatory filing.

With this OTS, the bank has agreed to withdraw its application before the NCLT, it added.

