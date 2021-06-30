Cycle Pure Recasts Convention with Ready-to-use Naivedya Cup Sambrani

An alluring energy-purifying product for convenience Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Cycle Pure Agarbathi, from the world’s largest manufacturer of agarbathi N Ranga Rao & Sons. (NRRS), launches Om Shanthi Naivedya Cup Sambrani. The brand has captured the essence of a traditional Sambrani experience in this. The Naivedya Cup Sambrani is a ready-to-use charcoal cup that encapsulates the purest Sambrani ingredients. There is a science in many of our customs and practices that are being followed for generations; whose relevance remains necessary but has become difficult to follow with changing lifestyles. One such practice is the usage of Sambrani in our homes, which is tedious and inconvenient in today’s fast-paced times. Designed for maximum effect, the Naivedya Cup Sambrani is easy to use and the fragrance lingers on for a long time keeping the ambience fresh and energized. Commenting on the objective behind the product, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “We strongly believe in passing on our traditional practices and customs to our children to follow. Our current generation is unable to enjoy the benefits of Sambrani as its usage is tedious and inconvenient. Hence, we have come up with the Naivedya Cup Sambrani for consumers to enjoy the benefits of a traditional Sambrani experience in a ready-to-use form.” A fine energy purifier, Naivedya Cup Sambrani is one of the unique offerings from the house of Cycle Pure Agarbathi. It has a distinct, peaceful, and balsamic fragrance. It is available in the market as well as on www.cycle.in. About Cycle Pure Agarbathi The leading manufacturer and exporter of Agarbathi, has always nurtured an eco-friendly approach in all its endeavours. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the only Agarbathi company in India certified as the Carbon Neutral Manufacturer by the UK-based The Carbon Neutral Company - the leading provider of carbon reduction solutions in the World. A champion of environment-friendly practices, the company has set up re-cycle corrugated boxes at relevant units and ensures the usage of natural ingredients that are IFRA certified aroma materials and are not harmful to the environment or health. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has an array of Agarbathi in the premium category: Rhythm, Woods, Flute, and Three-in-One are the marquee brands. Heritage Agarbathi is its latest offering. About NR Group The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved in to a successfully run business conglomerate with established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defencehelicopters.Theorganisation has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm ‘NR Foundation’. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in. Image: Om Shanthi Naivedya Cup Sambrani PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)