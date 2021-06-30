Hong Kong stocks slip on subdued China data, post quarterly gains

Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Wednesday, as energy and IT firms retreated after subdued Chinese factory activity data, but they posted quarterly gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 166.15 points or 0.57%, at 28,827.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.87% to 10,663.39.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:19 IST
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 166.15 points or 0.57%, at 28,827.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.87% to 10,663.39. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.9%, while the IT sector dipped 0.82%, the financial sector ended 0.3% lower and the property sector dipped 1.02%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, which gained 4.37%, while the biggest loser was Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which fell 4.41%. ** For the quarter, HSI gained 1.8%, while HSCE shed 2.8%.

** Growth in China's June factory activity dipped to a four-month low on higher raw material costs, a shortage of semiconductors and a COVID-19 outbreak in the major export province of Guangdong, amid wider supply chain disruptions in Asia. ** Shares of oncology and immunology drug developer and maker Hutchmed China Ltd traded as high as HK$59.80 in Hong Kong debut, up 49.1% from offer price.

** Nayuki Holdings Ltd, which serves freshly-made tea drinks in China, closed down 13.5% from the IPO price on debut. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.02%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.07%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4598 per U.S. dollar at 08:15, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.464. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.89% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

