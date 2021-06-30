Left Menu

Copper futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:01 IST
Copper futures rise on spot demand
Copper prices on Wednesday traded up by 0.38 per cent to Rs 719.45 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 2.70, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 719.45 per kg in a business turnover of 4,507 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

