Copper futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Copper prices on Wednesday traded up by 0.38 per cent to Rs 719.45 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 2.70, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 719.45 per kg in a business turnover of 4,507 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.
Advertisement