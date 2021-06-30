Migrant boat flips off Italy as rescuers near; 7 dead
An estimated 60 people were packed onto the 8-meter 25-foot boat, Italys coast guard said in a statement.Two coast guard ships had responded to a distress call from a migrant boat 7 miles off Lampedusa.
- Country:
- Italy
A migrant boat overturned Wednesday off the Sicilian island of Lampedusa just as rescue crews were arriving, and seven bodies were pulled from the sea, authorities said.
Another 46 people were rescued and the search is continuing for any others. An estimated 60 people were packed onto the 8-meter (25-foot) boat, Italy's coast guard said in a statement.
Two coast guard ships had responded to a distress call from a migrant boat 7 miles off Lampedusa. As the rescuers neared, the passengers "suddenly shifted" their positions, likely causing the boat to flip, the statement said.
Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than to the Italian mainland, is one of the main destinations of Libyan-based human traffickers.
Nearly 20,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, three times as many as this time last year and nearly 10 times as many as in 2019, according to Interior Ministry statistics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC closes criminal case in India against Italian marines for killing 2 Indian fishermen in 2012
SC quashes FIR registered against two Italian marines in connection with killing of two Kerala fishermen in 2012.
SC closes criminal case in India against Italian marines for killing 2 Indian fishermen in 2012
SC closes criminal cases against Italian marines in 2012 Kerala fishermen shooting
India supreme court ends proceedings against Italian marines - Gentiloni