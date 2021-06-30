REPL profit jumps 2-fold to Rs 13 cr; revenue dips slightly to Rs 73.48 cr

Infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) said its net profit jumped over two fold to Rs 13.07 crore last fiscal year on lower expenses.

The company, which is listed on NSE, had posted a net profit of Rs 6.30 crore in the year-ago period.

''Owing to the pandemic and further lockdown, a nominal dip was reflected in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 73.48 crore from Rs 78.83 crore, and in work orders in hand at Rs 370 crore from Rs 375 crore,'' REPL said in a statement.

REPL CMD Pradeep Misra said the company's performance during such testing phase has been stable.

''The technical advancements made by us during the pre-COVID era have helped us in maintaining a stable growth while our expertise has enhanced the confidence of the client in us,'' he said.

REPL said it has successfully planned and delivered complex assignments of diverse nature such as residential, commercial, group housing and integrated township projects; hospitals, hotels and recreational facilities; water supply, sewerage and sanitation systems; regional plans and master plans.

The company is associated with centre's flagship programmes such as smart cities, PMAY and AMRUT at multiple locations under various capacities.

During the last fiscal, REPL bagged various projects including Government Medical College at Madanapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Project Management Consultancy for Jabalpur smart city, water supply scheme for 94 villages of Dehradun district, integrated check posts at Sunauli on Indo-Nepal border, sections of NH-39 in Manipur, and vetting of GIS based maps for Jammu.

The company is also providing consultancy services to ongoing smart city projects that include – Varanasi, Indore, Kanpur, Moradabad, Dehradun and Itanagar.

