Left Menu

Chamber asks CM to allow industries to work with 100% workers

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:34 IST
Chamber asks CM to allow industries to work with 100% workers
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, June 30 (PTI): The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to allow industries in all sectors to function with 100 per cent employees with standard Covid-19 protocols as was allowed to export units.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by Stalin to bring down the Covid-19 spread in the State, the chamber president C Balasubramanian, in a statement, said the trade body would take the responsibility to follow the guidelines and Covid-19 protocols in the functioning of trade and industrial sectors.

PTI NVM NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021