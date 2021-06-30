Left Menu

Indonesia proposes broad restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:14 IST
Indonesia is proposing stricter measures to curb its worsening COVID-19 crisis, including tighter restrictions on movement and domestic air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document.

The proposals, which were seen by Reuters and have yet to be endorsed, were made by the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment.

