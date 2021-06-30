Left Menu

Sakthi Sugars posts Rs 70 cr profit in March quarter; net loss of Rs 117cr in FY'21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:24 IST
Tamil Nadu-based Sakthi Sugars Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 70.02 crore for the quarter ended March.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 117.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 229.72 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 274.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Sakthi Sugar posted a net loss of Rs 117.20 crore in the last fiscal year as against a net loss of Rs 205.72 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

Total income fell to Rs 643.35 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year from Rs 923.90 crore in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

