Sakthi Sugars posts Rs 70 cr profit in March quarter; net loss of Rs 117cr in FY'21
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu-based Sakthi Sugars Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 70.02 crore for the quarter ended March.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 117.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 229.72 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 274.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Sakthi Sugar posted a net loss of Rs 117.20 crore in the last fiscal year as against a net loss of Rs 205.72 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.
Total income fell to Rs 643.35 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year from Rs 923.90 crore in the previous year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sakthi Sugars Ltd
- Tamil Nadu