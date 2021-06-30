Left Menu

Kenya's economy to bounce back this year but still vulnerable -World Bank

The main risks include a slow vaccination programme caused by supply shortfalls and logistical challenges, as well as any weakening in the global economy which could curb demand for Kenya's exports. "The near-term economic outlook for Kenya, as elsewhere, remains unusually uncertain and contingent on the course of the pandemic," the World Bank said.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:30 IST
Kenya's economy to bounce back this year but still vulnerable -World Bank
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's economy will grow by 4.5% this year as vaccinations and lockdown easing help it recover from a coronavirus-induced slump last year, although it still remained highly vulnerable to the pandemic, the World Bank said on Wednesday. Growth for the East African nation which relies on farming and services like tourism, is expected to climb to above 5% in the subsequent two years, the bank said in a biannual report.

The projection for this year's growth is based on firms boosting production and investments as lockdown measures are lifted, a slight recovery in the services sector due to vaccinations, and adequate crop harvests, the bank said. The main risks include a slow vaccination programme caused by supply shortfalls and logistical challenges, as well as any weakening in the global economy which could curb demand for Kenya's exports.

"The near-term economic outlook for Kenya, as elsewhere, remains unusually uncertain and contingent on the course of the pandemic," the World Bank said. It urged the government to enhance bank supervision after the quality of assets was hit by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, and to stick to its debt reduction path through raising more revenue and cutting wastage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021