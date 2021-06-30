Left Menu

Metro Rail service from 7 AM to 6 PM from July 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Metro Rail services in the city would be available from 7 AM to 6 PM with a frequency of five minutes in peak hours and 15 minutes in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday starting from Thursday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Wednesday.

However, depending on the patronage, the trains would be operated with increased or decreased frequency, the BMRCL said in a statement.

There would be no service on Saturday and Sunday on account of the COVID-19-induced curfew.

The BMRCL had earlier said that under the Unlock-2 guidelines, the services were available from June 21 from 7 AM to 11 AM and from 3 PM to 6 PM on weekdays and suspension of services on Saturday and Sunday.

The BMRCL, which had suspended the token system after the COVID-19 outbreak, has decided to introduce smart tokens for undertaking single journeys from July 1 in addition to the smart cards.

