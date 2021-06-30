MOVii achieves 1.5 million customer milestone powered by Comviva's digital wallet platform

The digital payments company, MOVii announced that it has crossed the 1.5 million customer milestone on its digital wallet platform in May 2021. the movie is ranked fifth amongst all financial institutions in Colombia in terms of transaction volume and has reached this milestone faster than any other financial institution in the country.

the movie is Colombia's first 100% digital money platform, where everything from customer registration to payments happens using the mobile application. MOVii's vision is to revolutionize financial inclusion by making it easier for everyone to pay and use their money digitally without paperwork.

Advertisement

the movie is powered by the Comviva'smobiquity® platform, which enables over 70 digital financial services in more than 50 countries. The next generation money platform enables consumers to transfer money, get loans, receive financial aid, pay bills, make merchant payments, recharge mobile connections, and buy digital content, instantly, easily, and securely, anywhere, anytime using a mobile phone.

MOVii's digital wallet platform has been used extensively during the COVID pandemic by all sections of society with its customer base and transactions increasing exponentially. The movie digital wallet platform has enabled people to pay essential utility bills and invoices, shop online, and transfer money to family and friends in need during the lockdown from the safety of their homes. More than 240,000 economically vulnerable people have received solidarity income from the Government of Colombia via MOVii, helping them sustain themselves during the pandemic.

Hernando Rubio, Co-founder, and CEO of MOVii said, ''MOVii and Comviva share the vision of leveraging digital technology to provide financial services to everyone without any discrimination. We are passionate about democratizing financial services and financially including even the economically vulnerable section. This vision and passion have resulted in MOVii achieving more than 1.5 million mobile wallet users. We will further accelerate this growth by delivering new digital financial services that are relevant and contextual for people of Colombia.'' Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, ''We congratulate our partner MOVii for crossing the 1.5 million customer milestone. the movie has democratized financial access in Colombia as well as the created path for the growth of a digital economy. The rapid growth in the use of MOVii during the pandemic, from solidarity income disbursement to remote payments from home during the lockdown, stresses the importance of digital financial services in today's time as well as in the future. We will continue to support MOVii in launching new innovative customer-centric use cases and delivering enhanced user experience.'' movie has been continuously investing in innovation and launching new products focused on the user needs. It is working on the launch of five new products: PSE payments, interbank transfers, international remittance, insurance and buy and sell crypto assets that shall drive its future growth. Forbes has adjudged MOVii amongst 30 most promising Colombian businesses.

Comviva mobiquity® Pay is one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms. It serves the financial needs of over 130 million consumers and processes over 7 billion transactions valuing $ 130 billion annually.

About MOVii OVii is the most amazing challenger bank in Colombia, focused on changing the banking category, by improving the financial inclusion of those who have never been on the system and allowing them to manage their money as they wish to through an app and card. the movie is moving forward with a disruptive, hassle-free value proposal that connects with people, with their financial needs, and responds to their lack of access to banking. With this model, MOVii is projected to grow up to 3.2MM users during 2021 and to become the leading digital bank in Colombia. About Comviva Technologies Limited Comviva is the global leader of mobility solutions and a part of the $21 billion Mahindra Group. With customer-centricity, innovation, and ethical corporate governance at its core, the company's offerings are broadly divided into three categories-Financial Solutions, Digital Systems and Growth Marketing. Its extensive portfolio of solutions spans digital financial services, customer value management, messaging and broadband solutions, and digital lifestyle services. The company strives to enable service providers to enhance customer experience, resolve real, on-ground challenges, and leverage technology to transform the lives of customers. Comviva's solutions are deployed by over 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in over 95 countries and enrich the lives of over two billion people to deliver a better future. For more information, please visit www.comviva.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)