Left Menu

Equity indices erase gains, financials drag

Equity benchmark indices shaved early gains to end flat on Wednesday as the last day of Q1 FY22 came to a close amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:46 IST
Equity indices erase gains, financials drag
Bajaj Finserv lost by 1.8 pc on Wednesday to Rs 12,076.20 per share. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices shaved early gains to end flat on Wednesday as the last day of Q1 FY22 came to a close amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 67 points or 0.13 per cent at 52,483 and the Nifty 50 ticked lower by 27 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,722.

Except for Nifty IT which rose by 0.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank and financial service dipping by 0.6 per cent each. Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv lost by 1.8 per cent to Rs 12,076.20 per share. ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent and HDFC by 0.9 per cent.

Power Grid Corporation, UPL, NTPC, Eicher Motors and Adani Ports too closed in the negative terrain. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries was up by 1.1 per cent and closed at Rs 2,112 per share. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed. Hong Kong stocks slipped 0.57 per cent on subdued China data. Japan's Nikkei erased early gains to close 0.07 per cent lower as investors fretted over Delta virus variant.

But South Korean stocks rose by 0.3 per cent on tech stocks boost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021