HomeLane eyes Rs 423 cr revenue, hit EBITDA profits in FY22

Tech-based home interiors brand HomeLane on Wednesday said it expects to generate Rs 423 crore in revenue and hit EBITDA profitability in the financial year 2021-22.

The company recorded a 16 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 268 crore and pared its losses significantly in FY21, driven by strong bounce-back in business in the third and fourth quarter, a statement said.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, HomeLane has managed to pare its business losses significantly from -36 per cent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin in FY20 to -21 per cent margin for the year ending March 31, 2021, it added.

''This was the result of a strong bounce-back in business between Q3 and Q4 and can be attributed to fundamental shifts in consumer behavior such as a rise in time spent at home, increased need for safe delivery of interiors, and faster adoption of digital technologies,'' the statement said.

The company, which exited the financial year 2020-21 at an Rs 820 crore order book ARR (annual recurring revenue), has also expanded its presence to 16 cities during the fiscal from 10 cities in the previous financial year.

''Despite challenges, we have managed to conclude FY21 with a strong finish and a successful launch in six new cities, all tier II markets. The last year has encouraged consumers to opt for safe, contactless, and timely service providers over unorganised players who struggle to provide this,'' HomeLane co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Iyer said.

Tanuj Choudhry, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at HomeLane said its investments in employee and partner benefits, technology and safety have enabled it to not just grow but grow profitably.

''Even as the second wave tapers off and a third wave looms, we are confident of our resilience and of growing 100 per cent over FY21...We have about 1,200 employees, and about those who have completed more than six months in the company would be eligible for the salary hike. That's about 80 per cent of the staff,'' he added.

He added that increments, effective April 1, 2021 for all eligible employees, were in the range of 8-14 per cent depending upon the performance ratings.

Established in 2014, HomeLane has garnered over 20,000 customers across the country. It currently services 16 cities across the country through 27 experience centres.

