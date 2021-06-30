Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 16

The Odisha government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown in the state for 15 more days till 5 AM on July 16, a senior official said.

The existing restrictions will end at 5 AM on Thursday.

The state government has divided the 30 districts into A and B categories. Twenty districts where the test positivity rate (TPR) remains less than five per cent are in the A category, while the remaining 10 coastal districts, where the number of cases is high, are in the B category, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

There will be no weekly shutdown in category A districts and shops will remain open from 6 AM to 6 PM. Buses will be allowed to ply with passengers up to the seating capacity and taxis and autorickshaws can carry a maximum of two passengers.

Daily markets and weekly haats can open, small salons can function, street food vendors can operate takeaway businesses, while outdoor and indoor film shooting has been permitted in these districts, he said.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar are category A districts.

In category B districts, shops can open from 6 AM to 2 PM but shopping malls, spas and beauty parlours shall continue to remain closed.

Bus services won't restart now and weekend shutdowns will continue in these districts.

The coastal districts of Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are in category B.

Night curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM shall remain in force across the state but people and services in the essential category shall be permitted to move during the restricted hours, he said.

Religious and educational institutions and cinema halls shall continue to remain closed, while the ban on public gatherings, trade fairs, exhibitions and jatra (theatre) shall continue across Odisha, Mohapatra said.

The restrictions on weddings and funerals shall also continue, he said.

Mohapatra said the state government decided to extend the partial lockdown keeping in view the prevailing situation, while an effort was made to strike a balance between life and livelihood.

The lockdown was first imposed on May 5 following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and was repeatedly extended since then.

