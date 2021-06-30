Covid effect: Employee productivity impacted due to work from home, says ISGEC Heavy Engineering

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:16 IST
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd on Wednesday said that employee productivity has been impacted due to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The company further said the pandemic has impacted lives of many of its employees and their families.

''Work in factories had got impacted in April 2021 mainly due to acute shortage of oxygen. The situation is improved now,'' ISGEC Heavy Engineering said in an investor presentation.

The pace of work at project sites, it said, got adversely impacted due to huge migration of labour.

''Employee productivity impacted due to working from home and COVID impacting many of them or their families,'' it said.

The company ''faced delays in supplies of materials as in many states factories of vendors were shut due to lockdowns and non-availability of oxygen'', ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd said.

Vendors and subcontractors are facing shortage of labour and wage increases, it added.

The company further said that vaccination initiative has been taken by ISGEC Heavy Engineering at all its locations.

Stating that all safety precautions are being taken at all the sites and factories of the company, it said that Group Term Life Insurance Policy has also been introduced for employees.

