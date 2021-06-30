Shipsy sets up regional headquarters in Dubai

Logistics platform Shipsy on Wednesday said it has established regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, which will pave the way for new partnerships and mutual avenues of growth in the region.

The regional headquarters was allowed to be set up in the Gulf country after successfully complying with the regulations prescribed by licensing authority Dubai Multi Commodities Center Authority (DMCCA), the company said in a release. The move will strengthen Shipsy's role in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, helping businesses automate and avert COVID-induced logistical management challenges in the region, it said. More than 50 big-league clients are already onboard from the region, including retailers like Extra.com and the Pan Emirates, to which the company has extended the 3PL aggregation suite along with enabling automated route planning, the company added. Soham Chokshi, Co-founder and CEO of Shipsy, said, “We are delighted to have received the certificate of approval from the Registrar of Companies at the DMCCA and excited to set the ball rolling with new recruitments on the horizon. We are certain that this expansion will pave the way for newer partnerships and mutual avenues of growth in the region”.

It has also implemented end-to-end logistics management covering the first, mid and last mile for several logistics leaders, the company said, adding now it envisions intensifying its client portfolio across the Gulf by three-fold.

To accomplish this, the company plans to recruit for leadership and mid-level management roles for sales. The company is further looking forward to building new channel partners to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, it stated.

