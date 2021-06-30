Left Menu

Deepika Padukone, others invest USD 2.6 mn in pet care platform Supertails

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has invested in a USD 2.6-million funding round of Supertails.com, the digital pet care platform said on Wednesday.

The pre-series A funding round was led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, while other investors include Titan Capital, Sauce VC, and Whiteboard Capital, an official statement said.

Details about individual investments were not disclosed.

The 'Piku' star is among the few Bollywood celebrities who invests in startups, as per reports. She has a dedicated investment office, and has betted on companies including Drums Food International, spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace and Blusmart.

Supertails is based in Padukone's home city of Bengaluru and has launched a platform to help pet parents with veterinary care and also regular food supplies.

A vision to make India a pet-friendly nation unites the founders of Supertails.com, as per the statement.

''As experienced pet parents ourselves, we understand the anxieties and concerns one has to face in the journey of caring for a pet. With that in mind, we set up Supertails to make pet parenthood enjoyable and stress-free,'' its co-founder Varun Sadana said.

The company will continue to add more products and services designed to empower pet parents through expertise and convenience, he added.

In the last five years, India has been one of the highest growing pet care markets in the world, largely backed by pet adoption by the millennial population and further fuelled by the need for companionship during the pandemic, it said.

