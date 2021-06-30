Left Menu

3 Army jawans killed, 3 critically injured as truck falls into gorge in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:52 IST
3 Army jawans killed, 3 critically injured as truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Three Army jawans were killed and three other soldiers critically injured when a truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in East Sikkim on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at 6th Mile on New Jawahar Lal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Tsomgo Lake and Nathula near the India-China border, an officer said.

The six jawans of the Kumaon Regiment were travelling towards Gangtok when the driver lost control over the truck and it plunged 600 feet into a gorge, killing the driver and two other soldiers on the spot, he said.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Army, BRO, police and locals in the inhospitable terrain amid bad weather and the three survivors were admitted to an Army hospital in Gangtok, from where they were shifted to a medical establishment in West Bengal's Siliguri, the officer added.

