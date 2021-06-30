WNS Recognized as ‘Leader’ in P&C Insurance for 7th Consecutive Year by Everest Group

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been named a global ‘Leader’ for the seventh consecutive year in Everest Group’s Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Everest Group highlighted WNS’ ‘in-a-box’ offerings which integrate operations and technology solutions for insurers and brokers as a key differentiator. The company was also cited for its role as a strategic digital transformation partner, with a wide array of domain-specific and sophisticated digital solutions spanning the entire insurance value chain. Additionally, the report notes WNS’ unique capabilities in underpenetrated industry segments, including InsurTech, Lloyds syndicates, brokerages and reinsurers. Everest also highlighted WNS’ focus on creating custom solutions and innovative risk-sharing commercial models as evidence of the company’s “co-creation” approach and ability to generate value for its clients. “Our deep domain expertise and partnership approach to “co-creating” solutions continue to enable digital transformation and differentiation for our clients. Our ongoing investments to drive unique, domain-centric solutions powered by hyperautomation and advanced analytics will allow WNS to deliver long-term results for our clients across industries,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “WNS has continued to maintain its leadership position in the P&C insurance BPS marketplace through a combination of relevant capabilities such as domain focus, operational expertise, and digital/technology assets, that it has managed to package and deliver well in innovative constructs such as outcome-based engagements and in-a-box. While P&C insurance market has been going through its digital adoption curve for quite some time now, COVID-19 has accelerated that process for all. WNS’ ongoing investments in use-case led and customized solutioning, places it favourably to partner with different insurance market participants for their transformation and growth journeys” stated Somya Bhadola, Practice Director, Everest Group.

WNS partners with over 55 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTechs to drive digital transformation across the P&C, L&A and TPA value chains. The company’s comprehensive suite of digital solutions is powered by hyperautomation, NLP, advanced analytics, AI, blockchain, IoT, BPaaS platforms and process re-engineering frameworks. The Insurance-in-a-Box offering, a unique ‘Platform + BPM-as-a-Service’ target operating model, is ideal for startups, brokers and new-age insurers. WNS’ domain-specific capabilities span the insurance value chain, including underwriting, actuarial services, end-to-end claims management, financial planning and analysis, data and analytics, and risk and compliance.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

