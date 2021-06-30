Left Menu

BSE StAR MF registers 1.29 cr transactions worth Rs 36,232 cr in Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:52 IST
BSE StAR MF registers 1.29 cr transactions worth Rs 36,232 cr in Jun
Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 1.29 crore transactions worth Rs 36,232 crore in June.

It surpassed its all-time highest monthly record of 1.14 crore transactions achieved in May, the exchange said in a statement.

The transactions come amid a devastating COVID-19 outbreak and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms, the exchange added.

Overall, the platform achieved 3.54 crore transactions in the first three months (April-June) of the current financial year, as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 7.83 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to 186 crore in June 2021, the exchange said.

StAR MF's current SIP book size is 98.80 lakh.

The exchange had launched the BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

