GIC Re shares close over 2 pc higher after earnings announcement

Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday closed over 2 per cent higher after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,991.59 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The stock, which gained 3.57 per cent to Rs 211.50 during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 208.55, a gain of 2.13 per cent.

Advertisement

On the NSE, it closed 2.05 per cent higher at Rs 208.50.

The state-owned reinsurer had posted a loss of Rs 186.46 crore in 2019-20.

On a standalone basis, it posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,920.44 crore for the financial year 2020-21, as against a loss of Rs 359.10 crore a year ago, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

It said that despite the handsome performance in the financial year 2020-21, the pandemic has created ''significant uncertainties'' on the growth front.

The gross premium collected in the financial year 2020-21 went down to Rs 47,014 crore, from Rs 51,030 crore in the previous financial year, while the net premium was also down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)