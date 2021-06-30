US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump

The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high on Wednesday as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased solidly in June, while the major U.S. stock averages look to wrap up their fifth straight quarter of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.55 points at the open to 34,290.74.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.03%, at 4,290.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.48 points, or 0.13%, to 14,509.85 at the opening bell.

