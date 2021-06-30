Left Menu

Nitish returns to Patna after cataract surgery in Delhi

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:12 IST
Nitish returns to Patna after cataract surgery in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday returned to Patna after successful cataract surgery on both his eyes at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

''The cataract removal surgery on both my eyes was successful and everything is fine,'' Kumar told reporters at the airport on his arrival from Delhi.

The chief minister has been advised by his doctors to follow certain medical protocols after the surgery, including wearing sunglasses to avoid sunlight, a senior official at the CMO said.

He can resume his normal work after four-five days, the official said.

Kumar had reached Delhi on June 22 amid speculations that he might meet the BJP top brass to seek a decent share in the Union cabinet during its next expansion but soon after landing at the airport, the chief minister said he had come on a personal visit for his eye treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021