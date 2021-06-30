BGR Energy Systems loss widens to Rs 122 cr in Mar quarter

BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss by multifold to Rs 122.32 crore for the March 2021 quarter.

Its consolidated net loss had stood at Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Total income during January-March 20210 jumped to Rs 382.82 crore, from Rs 320.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net loss in 2020-21 was Rs 426.55 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 9.57 crore in 2019-20.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the firm's total income stood at Rs 1,146.84 crore as compared with Rs 2,734.49 crore in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)