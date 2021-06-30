Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL63 BIZ-VACCINES-POONAWALLA Confident of getting EMA's approval in a month for Covishield: Poonawalla New Delhi: Vaccine major Serum Institute of India is confident of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in a month, company's chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Wednesday.

DEL58 BIZ-CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT India reports current account surplus of 0.9% in pandemic-affected FY21 Mumbai:India reported a current account surplus of 0.9 per cent of GDP in the pandemic-hit FY21, as against a deficit of 0.9 per cent in FY20, data released by the RBI showed on Wednesday.

DEL56 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 9 paise to close at 74.32 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by another 9 paise to close at 74.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday as stronger American currency and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

DEL50 BIZ-LD CAB-BROADBAND Cabinet approves Rs 19,041 cr viability gap funding for BharatNet project in 16 states New Delhi:The Cabinet on Wednesday approved public private partnership mode for the rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages in 16 states with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

DEL48 BIZ-INFRA Eight core sectors' output rises 16.8 pc in May New Delhi: The output of eight core sectors grew by 16.8 per cent in May, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity, official data released on Wednesday showed. DEL43 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex skids for 3rd day as bank, finance stocks tumble Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surrendered early gains to finish in the red for the third session on the trot on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a largely negative trend in global markets. DEL61 BIZ-LD GST GST 4th anniversary: FinMin to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers New Delhi: The finance ministry on Wednesday said it will issue certificates of appreciation to over 54,000 GST payers for timely filing of returns and cash payment of the tax, to mark the fourth anniversary of the historic tax reform Goods and Services Tax. DCM60 BIZ-SMALLER STOCKS Small stocks give higher returns to investors this fiscal New Delhi: Small stocks have outshined the bigger benchmark gauge by giving returns of up to 22.19 per cent to equity investors so far this fiscal.

DCM57 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Centre's fiscal deficit at 8.2 pc of annual target at end-May New Delhi:The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore or 8.2 per cent of the full year's Budget Estimate at end-May 2021, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

DCM50 BIZ-INFLATION-INDUSTRIAL WORKERS Retail inflation for industrial workers rises marginally to 5.24 pc in May New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers rose marginally to 5.24 per cent in May 2021 from 5.14 per cent in April mainly due to increase in prices of certain food items and petroleum products, as well as higher mobile phone charges.

DEL30 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold drops Rs 264 on muted global trends New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped Rs 264 to Rs 45,783 per 10 gram in line with drop-in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM48 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth soars Rs 25.46 lakh cr so far this fiscal New Delhi: Equity investors have grown richer by a whopping Rs 25,46,954.71 crore in the first three months of the current fiscal, driven by upbeat market sentiment.

DCM30 BIZ-S&P-BANKS Indian banks face systemic risk, second COVID wave to impair performance: S&P New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said Indian banks face a systemic risk as the second COVID wave will impair the performance of financial institutions in the April-September period.

DCM21 BIZ-HDFCBANK-CARDS RBI ban on new credit cards sale hit mkt share; will come back with a bang once embargo lifted: HDFC Bank Mumbai: The RBI's ban on selling new credit cards has impacted market share on an incremental basis, HDFC Bank said on Wednesday, promising to get back to the market ''with a bang'' once the ''temporal'' embargo is lifted and recoup the losses.

DCM62 BIZ-AMUL-LD MILK PRICES Amul milk prices to go up by Rs 2 per litre across India New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, will hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from July 1 due to an increase in input costs.

