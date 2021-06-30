Omaxe posts Rs 1.11 cr profit in March qtr; income falls 46 pc at Rs 192 cr

Realty firm Omaxe has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore for the quarter ended March due to lower income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 126.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 191.87 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 355.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full 2020-21 financial year, Omaxe clocked a net loss of Rs 233.93 crore as against a net loss of Rs 97.33 crore in the previous year.

Total income, too, declined to Rs 514.59 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,155.63 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Later in a statement, Omaxe said it delivered 2.71 million sq ft across various projects in FY21 as against 6.51 million sq ft in the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, the company's Vice President (Business Development & Corporate Strategy) Rajan Gupta said: ''The COVID-19 induced lockdown brought the economy to a complete standstill leading to a disruption in cash flows, customer sentiments and stoppage in construction activities due to migration of labours thereby heavily impacting the real estate sector in the first half.'' In the second half, he said demand was restored on the back of low interest rates and bottomed out property prices, but the overall impact was felt in the real estate sector.

''The company's good brand equity in tier 2/3 cities helped its projects in Delhi, Ludhiana, Lucknow and New Chandigarh perform as per its potential. These centres will be a propeller for future demand, construction, possession and strategic project expansion of the company going forward,'' Gupta said.

With approximately 126.15 million sq ft of delivered space in both real estate and construction contracting, the company is currently undertaking 23 real estate projects -- 4 Group Housing, 14 Townships, 5 Commercial projects.

