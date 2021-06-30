Net claims of non-residents on India rise to USD 352.7 billion in March

Net claims of non-residents on India rose to USD 352.7 billion in March 2021, mainly due to an increase in foreign-owned assets in the country compared to the overseas financial assets of Indian residents.

The net claims of non-residents on India increased by USD 11.2 billion during the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

''The increase in net claims was due to larger increase in foreign-owned assets in India (USD 17.9 billion) vis-a-vis the overseas financial assets of Indian residents (USD 6.7 billion) during the quarter,'' as per the RBI's data related to India's International Investment Position as of March-end 2021. Inward portfolio investment and loans were major contributors to the rise in India's foreign liabilities, it said, adding depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar during the quarter contributed to changes in India's liabilities when valued in the US dollar terms.

Reserve assets accounted for over two-thirds of India's international financial assets. Non-debt liabilities have a 52.4 per cent share in India's external liabilities.

On annual variations, the Reserve Bank of India said during 2020-21, non-residents' net claims on India reduced by USD 22.7 billion. The increase in overseas assets of Indian residents (USD 141.2 billion) exceeded the rise in foreign-owned assets in India (USD 118.5 billion).

''The increase in international financial assets of Indian residents was led by a large accretion of USD 99.2 billion in reserve assets; overseas direct investment and currency and deposits were the other major components,'' it added.

Inward direct investment and portfolio equity investment together accounted for nearly 90 per cent of the increase in international financial liabilities during 2020-21.

As per the data, the ratio of India's international financial assets to international financial liabilities rose to 70.9 per cent in March 2021 from 65.6 per cent a year ago.

The central bank further said the ratios of reserve assets, Indian residents' overseas financial assets and claims of non-residents on India to GDP at current market prices surged during 2020-21, largely due to the decline in the GDP during the year, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ratio of net IIP of India to GDP also improved to (-) 13.1 per cent in March 2021 from (-) 13.9 per cent a year ago.

