Left Menu

Tech Data-Synnex Corp merger gets CCI nod

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:01 IST
Tech Data-Synnex Corp merger gets CCI nod
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday gave its approval to the proposed merger of Tech Data Corporation with Synnex Corporation.

The approval came pursuant to resolutions passed by the board of directors of Synnex, and that of Tiger Parent in March 2021.

Tiger Parent is the holding company of Tech Data.

A notification filed with the regulator noted that as consideration for the merger, Tiger Parent Holdings LP will be issued 45 per cent of the common stock of Synnex.

The notice noted the various steps involved in the merger.

Once those steps of the transaction come into effect and on consideration of the shares of common stock of Tiger Parent held by Tiger Holdings, Synnex will issue approximately 45 per cent shares of its common stock (carrying proportionate voting rights) to Tiger Holdings.

Tiger Holdings will also be vested with certain rights under the investor rights agreement to nominate directors on the board of Synnex, it said.

''Commission approves merger of Tech Data Corporation with Synnex Corporation,'' a tweet by the regulator said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021