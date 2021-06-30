Left Menu

Cdc Group Plc sells IIFL Finance's shares worth nearly Rs 337cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:13 IST
Cdc Group Plc sells IIFL Finance's shares worth nearly Rs 337cr
  • Country:
  • India

Cdc Group Plc on Wednesday sold shares worth nearly Rs 337 crore in IIFL Finance Ltd, through an open market transaction.

Cdc Group Plc, a public shareholder, held a 15.44 per cent stake in IIFL Finance at the end of the March 2021 quarter.

It sold 1.4 crore scrips at the price of Rs 240.64 apiece, bulk deal data on BSE showed.

It took the total deal value to Rs 336.89 crore.

Through two separate deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-I bought shares of IIFL Finance worth Rs 140.06 crore and Rs 48 crore, respectively.

IIFL Finance on Wednesday ended at Rs 251.5 on BSE, higher 4.99 per cent over the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021