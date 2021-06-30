Left Menu

Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, British Cabinet Minister David Frost said.Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland arent realistic.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:21 IST
Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed Wednesday not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations.

Instead, they delayed for three months some post-Brexit trade checks that were to go into effect on Thursday, including those on British sausages, giving London extra leeway to adapt to the commitments it made. "We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland,'' British Cabinet Minister David Frost said.

Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland aren't realistic. The divorce deal agreed by both sides means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The regulations are intended to keep an open border on the island of Ireland, a key pillar of Northern Ireland's peace process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021