Six killed in road accident in Punjab's Mansa

30-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people including two children were killed after a car collided head-on with a private bus coming from an opposite direction on Mansa-Barnala road in Punjab on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mansa district when occupants of the car were going to Barnala side, said a police official over the phone.

The deceased included two children, aged seven years and 11 years, and three women, said police.

