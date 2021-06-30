Left Menu

Travel will be back much stronger: IHCL MD & CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:04 IST
Travel will be back much stronger: IHCL MD & CEO
  • Country:
  • India

In six months to one year, things will begin to settle down and travel will be back much stronger than ever before as history has proven on all occasions that it is a fundamental need of global citizens, Indian Hotels Company Ltd MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said on Wednesday.

Global leaders must do everything to ensure that the right process and procedure are in place, so that travel can be started seamlessly, he added.

One of the responsibilities of the world leaders at this time has to be to get alignment for the next 3-6 months on travel protocols among nations, among regions, and people who have both the vaccines and the PCR-negative reports should be allowed to travel freely, Chhatwal said at India Global Forum.

About IHCL, Chhatwal said, ''We have been able to vaccinate more than 90 per cent of our staff and that is a positive development, so that hotels are a safe place to be in.'' IHCL has also put in a protocol that was needed based on the guidelines of WHO and the Ministry of Health in India, he said.

''In terms of under what circumstances we can operate in terms of social distancing, in terms of how and when the restaurants and hotels can be opened and that differed from state to state, because of the federal structure in India and I think the industry did quite a good job,'' he added.

The industry has shown resilience, courage and will be innovative enough to bounce back, Chhatwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021