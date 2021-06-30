Left Menu

Mizoram govt allows partial reopening of churches, sporting activities

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:11 IST
Mizoram govt allows partial reopening of churches, sporting activities
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has decided to further relax lockdown restrictions in the state, including allowing partial reopening of churches and limited sporting activities, officials said.

Churches will be open for morning and evening prayers, but no congregation would be permitted, the state government said in a release.

Sports practice with 10 people indoors and 25 people in open air is allowed, an official order, effective from 4 am on Wednesday till midnight of July 15, said.

Commercial passenger vehicles are also allowed to resume operations but with limited seating capacity.

Drivers and conductors should have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

Educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums and community halls will continue to remain closed in all parts of the state.

Social or public gatherings are also prohibited, while the number of attendees at funerals and weddings is fixed at 30.

The order said besides government offices, private companies and consultancy services can reopen in all parts of the state, but on limited number of days in a week.

Shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to open across the state, while other business establishments will be categorised and these can lift shutters on specified days, it said.

Courier service, e-commerce and home delivery are permitted everywhere in Mizoram.

Other economic activities, including construction, work on agriculture fields and farms will function normally under COVID-19 protocols.

Non-essential errands that are not related to livelihood and emergency matters are strictly prohibited, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021