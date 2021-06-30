Left Menu

Swiss propose US-made F-35 fighters for air force renewal

The Federal Council, the Swiss seven-member executive, decided Wednesday it will advise parliament to buy 36 F-35A fighters from Lockheed Martin, as well as five Patriot ground-based air-defence system units from US contractor Raytheon, for another 3.6 billion francs, over 30 years.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:17 IST
Swiss propose US-made F-35 fighters for air force renewal
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@mod.mil.rus)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss executive branch has announced a proposal to purchase three dozen advanced fighter jets from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which beat three rivals to land a contract worth more than 15.5 billion Swiss francs ($16.75 billion) over three decades. The Federal Council, the Swiss seven-member executive, decided Wednesday it will advise parliament to buy 36 F-35A fighters from Lockheed Martin, as well as five Patriot ground-based air-defence system units from US contractor Raytheon, for another 3.6 billion francs, over 30 years. The purchases are part of a multi-year fleet refurbishment by the Swiss air force called "Air2030" because the division's current equipment will reach the end of its service life by 2030, the defense department said in a statement. Other contenders for the fighter-jet contract along with Lockheed Martin and Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet were France's Rafale -- produced by Dassault Aviation -- and the Eurofighter from an Airbus-led consortium. The decision was made after a "comprehensive technical evaluation" based on a cost-benefit analysis, the department said, adding the total F-35A costs including procurement and operating costs came in 2 billion francs less than the second-lowest bidder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021