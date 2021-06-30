Left Menu

Kochi Metro Rail service to resume from July 1

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:32 IST
Kochi Metro Rail service to resume from July 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, June 30 (PTI): The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Wednesday announced resumption of services from July 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

In a tweet, the KMRL said the service would resume from 8 AM to 8 PM after 53 days. The trains were not operated due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

KMRL officials said steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other safety measures such as thermal scanning of passengers would be taken to check their temperatures before entering the station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021