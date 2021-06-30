Kochi Metro Rail service to resume from July 1

Kochi, June 30 (PTI): The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Wednesday announced resumption of services from July 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

In a tweet, the KMRL said the service would resume from 8 AM to 8 PM after 53 days. The trains were not operated due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

KMRL officials said steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other safety measures such as thermal scanning of passengers would be taken to check their temperatures before entering the station.

