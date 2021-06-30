Vodafone Idea Q4 loss narrows to Rs 7,023 cr

Left Menu

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total income of Vodafone Idea Vi declined by about 19 per cent to Rs 9,647.8 crore from Rs 11,920.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of Vodafone Idea (Vi) declined by about 19 per cent to Rs 9,647.8 crore from Rs 11,920.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's loss narrowed to Rs 44,233.1 crore from Rs 73,878.1 crore in 2019-20. Consolidated total annual income declined by about 8 per cent to Rs 42,126.4 crore from Rs 45,996.8 crore a year ago. The gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 1,80,310 crore. This comprised deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 96,270 crore, AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liability of Rs 60,960 crore and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 23,080 crore.

