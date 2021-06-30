Left Menu

Coffee Day Enterprises Director Albert Josef Hieronimus resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:54 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday informed that its director Albert Josef Hieronimus has resigned from the post, citing personal health.

Hieronimus, who is residing in Germany, resignation is with effect from Wednesday, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a regulatory filing.

“We wish to inform you that, Dr Albert Josef Hieronimus who is residing in Germany, has resigned from the Directorship of the Company due to the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19 and personal health restrictions w.e.f. 30th June 2021,” CDEL said.

The company has appreciated Hieronimus's “services, guidance and contribution” to CDEL during his tenure as a member of the board and its committees.

