Himachal transport corporation suffered Rs 105 crore loss during 2nd wave: Minister

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation HRTC suffered losses amounting to Rs 105 crore during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said on Wednesday.He told the media here that the overall losses of the HRTC were Rs 950 crore at the moment due to Covid and non-Covid reasons.The services of 317 interstate buses is set to resume after 52 days in the state from July 1 following Covid protocols.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:59 IST
Himachal transport corporation suffered Rs 105 crore loss during 2nd wave: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) suffered losses amounting to Rs 105 crore during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said on Wednesday.

He told the media here that the overall losses of the HRTC were Rs 950 crore at the moment due to Covid and non-Covid reasons.

The services of 317 interstate buses is set to resume after 52 days in the state from July 1 following Covid protocols. The interstate bus service was suspended on May 10 during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. Earlier, the services within the state were resumed on June 14 on around one-third of the total routes with the maximum of 50 per cent occupancy.

However, the HRTC is currently facing losses in operating the intrastate buses as they are being run with only 40 percent passengers. The HRTC has been struggling to pay salaries to its employees on time for the last several months. But the minister said on Wednesday, ''We have fixed the salary issues of our employees.'' ''The pensions of HRTC pensioners are getting delayed but we are trying to sort it out.'' He added. PTI DJI TIR TIR

